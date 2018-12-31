Dog tales 2018: A devotee, a clairvoyant and that goat mom

By Online Desk

Dogs have always been known to show compassion and love. Amidst the increasing number of abuses faced by animals, we end the year on an uplifting note with a compilation of canines that offered more than just friendship. Some adopted orphans while others saved lives. What would we do without them?



Unfazed by bears

These two little dogs proved that size doesn't matter. When a 51-year-old farmer was returning home from his field, two bears attacked him. But his dogs barked and distracted the bears who then started chasing them while the farmer managed to get away.

Mothering an orphaned goat

Animals are known to stick together in times of distress, even if they are from different species.

In a village in Pudukottai, a baby goat, Kanna, lost its mother after Cyclone Gaja struck the district. The owner of the goat was surprised to see his dog, Ponni, feeding the baby goat along with her puppy.

“We thought the dog would attack the goat, but she is caring for it. She allows the goat to drink her milk and to cuddle her while sleeping. The dog has been playing mother to the goat for the past one month,” he said.



Gallant bid to save his master

Time and again, dogs have always helped us in grave situations. Grab your tissues because this heartwarming story will make you weep.

While Mukusu Thevar had taken out his cattle for grazing, he didn't notice an electrical cable that was lying unattended at the pasture. When one of his cows touched it and suffered an electric shock, Mukusu rushed to rescue the cow but also came in contact with the live cable.

Seeing his master in trouble, his dog Ramu rushed to the spot and tried to pull the live cable away from his master. All three were unfortunately electrocuted. Family members said Ramu was always heroic and had previously fought off snakes and vermin.

Joining a 500 km pilgrimage

Wouldn't it be great to always have a companion during your journey? Well, this mongrel, Bhairava, walked nearly 500km to Sabarimala with a group of devotees. "He completed the darshan of Lord Ayyappa before we could do it," one of the devotees said.

While the group was wondering what to do with the dog, a priest suggested that they leave Bhairava behind. But much to their surprise, they saw the three-year-old dog standing at the train station before they reached there. The pilgrims then unanimously took a decision to take the dog with them.

Now, Bhairava is settled in the house of G Murugan, employed as a vendor in a courier company. “Since I live in an independent house and all those who like him are nearby, I decided to adopt him," he said.

Pooch with sixth sense saves family

It has long been observed that animals can sense disasters earlier than humans. In this case, Rocky's premonition saved his family during the Kerala floods. The animal woke them up one morning and raised an alarm while the family tried to find out what was wrong.

They soon heard a thunderous noise and ran out of their house, only to find to their horror that the house was collapsing in a landslip.

Touching tribute to departed President

Alongside other family members, George H W Bush's service dog paid his last respects to the 41st President of the US who died in November. Sully, a labrador, sat quietly beside Bush's body at the memorial service.

Though Sully’s time with the former President has come to an end, he continues to help others and spread cheer.

