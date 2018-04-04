adcheck `6.52 cr property of Sura baba attached`6.52 cr property of Sura baba attachedBhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached the property of Surendra Nath Mishra alias Sura baba amounting to `6.52 crore. The attached property includes land valued at `5.56 crore and bank deposits worth `96 lakh. The central agency had last year attached `14.95 crore worth property of Sura Baba, including Trahi Achyuta Ashram in Jhinti village on the outskirts of the Capital and bank deposits in the names of the self-styled godman and his two sons - Trilochan and Biranchi. "The total property attached in connection with the cheating case now amounts to `21.47 crore," an ED official said. Commissionerate Police had arrested Sura baba and his two sons in 2015 on charges of cheating.

CTO in ED net

Bhubaneswar: The property of former Additional Commercial Tax Officer Ajay Kumar Ray was attached by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday. The ED officials seized Ray's assets worth `42.36 lakh under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On Monday, the central agency had attached `83 lakh worth property of the chit fund firm, Star Consultancy Services Limited. The attached property included, the assets of the firm and its director Triveni Kumar Mohanty.

Nominations for Ekalabya Award

Bhubaneswar: Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust(IMPaCT), managed by IMFA Group has invited nominations for Ekalabya Puraskar-2018. The annual sports award for outstanding young sportsperson of Odisha carries a cash prize of ` 5 lakh. Two citation awards which are also given carry cash prize of `50,000 each. Interested candidates should send their nominations through sports organisations, boards, associations, universities, colleges and schools within Odisha. Candidates age must not exceed 25 years as on March 31.

The nominations must reach Ekalabya Puraskar, IMFA Trust, Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar-751010 latest by May 31. Alternatively, nominations can be e-mailed to ekalabya@imfa.in , in which case the supporting documents must be sent separately to the postal address mentioned above.