Published: 14th December 2018 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 12:14 PM

test article

 

“The centre is near the Collectorate and equipped with all facilities. The teachers are all very active,” adds Shilpa. Anganwadi centres in the district, indeed, have quality infrastructure and trained staff. “Every anganwadi centre in Tirunelveli has a smart phone, using which they measure the height and weight of children to ensure dietary intake. We have further plans to develop these anganwadis, which play an important role in early childhood care and development,” says Shilpa, the first woman Collector of Tirunelveli.

 

VELLORE: Going beyond every scary bit of mania and frenzy associated with a release of a big-star movie, a 20-year-old man allegedly poured kerosene over his 45-year-old father and set him ablaze as the latter refused to give him money to watch Viswasam movie, near Kalinjur in Vellore in the wee hours of Thursday.

K Pandian, a beedi rolling worker, sustained 45 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital at Adukkamabarai. 

On Wednesday night, Ajithkumar had asked Pandian some money to watch the film, to which the father said a definite no, police sources said.

 

CHENNAI: With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about the ‘Vajpayee brand’ coalition government at the Centre and expressed his willingness to follow the path shown by the late Prime Minister, who brought forth the dawn of ‘successful coalition politics’ in the country two decades ago, by according importance to ‘regional aspirations’.  

Though he made this remark during his interaction with BJP’s booth level representatives from five districts in Tamil Nadu, Modi’s remarks have a national perspective since he said, “We cherish our old friends and our doors are always open (for alliance).”

 

Responding to a question from a BJP functionary in Arakkonam who wanted a clarification on the alliance, since “people were spreading rumours that in Tamil Nadu, the BJP might align with AIADMK or Rajinikanth or even DMK,”  Modi did not give a direct reply but revelled on the coalition days of Vajpayee regime. Using the opportunity, he also targeted the Congress, saying the BJP always treated its allies with respect, ‘unlike the Congress’. 

