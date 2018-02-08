ZCZC PRI LOC WRG .

MUMBAI WRG17 MH-MSRTC-MOBILE MSRTC asks staffers to keep mobile phones on round-the-clock Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Maharashtra's state-run transport agency has asked its staffers to keep their mobile phones switched on all the time to ensure better coordination and also reach out to them during an emergency situation.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), in a circular, said violation of this directive will lead to a staffer losing an entire month's mobile reimbursement.

The circular has been addressed to all the 32 divisional bus controllers across Maharashtra.

It said in the past some staffers could not be contacted on their mobile phone at the time of an emergency situation.

The circular, issued by the MSRTC General Manager (Transport), said if the mobile phones of employees are found switched off at any given point in time, they stand to lose an entire month's mobile reimbursement.

Confirming the move, a senior MSRTC official said the order has been issued after employees as well as their seniors were found not reachable at the time of the need.

Underlining the need to issue such an order, Ranjeet Singh Deol, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of MSRTC, told PTI, "In a bid to address passengers grievances and get their suggestions and feedback, we have opened a call centre.

"The cicular on mobile phones will enable us to have a better coordination among employees and address the grievances of passengers.

" He said the move will instill a sense of discipline among senior employees and confidence among passengers.

It is essential that key officials are available during emergencies and also for coordination and planning.

The MSRTC has a fleet of 1,75,00 buses that make 56,756 trips everyday.

It has an employee strength of 1,02,980.

