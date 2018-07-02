Home ad_check

Ganja suppliers held

By Express News Service

Police on Friday busted a gang which supplied ganja in the city. Shamsheer and Bensher, both residents of Kakkanad, are the gang's leaders, officers said.

They delivered the narcotic to customers in packets of 10 gms each in a Tata Sumo, said police officers. The cops seized 250 gms of ganja and the car from drug dealers.

The police said Shamsheer and Bensher bought ganja in bulk from Palani in Tamil Nadu. "An investigation will be launched to identify the source of ganja and also nab other persons associated with the trade," said officers. The duo was arrested following a tip-off received by DCP J Himendranath.

Comments

