Its that time of the year when resolutions are made and reducing expenses is sure to feature in many's list. One such, fuel expenses, is a worrying factor for the common man. And at a time when fuel prices are on the rise, the last thing that we need is a petrol thirsty car. Irrespective of the means of transportation, it is important we do our bit in conserving the fast depleting fossil fuels.

But before we get onto the subject of fuel economy, it is imperative we understand the mechanics. The engine, as we all know, is the source of power and internal combustion is the means to extract the power. Higher the thermal efficiency and higher the utilization of the power generated inside the cylinder of the engine, more efficient and fuel economic the car is to drive.

Diesel engines are inherently more efficient than its petrol counterparts due to the above said reasons; therefore the ‘mileage’ you extract out of your diesel car is always more than petrol. However, your riding style can adversely affect the fuel economy as well. There are small things, if taken into consideration, which can have a huge role in the fuel economy of your vehicle. For example, the tyre pressure, which when kept at optimum or company specified pressure ratings, can reduce the amount of drag or the friction that your vehicle has to overcome to pull forward.

Here are some tips that might help you reduce the number of times you visit the gas station:

It might sound obvious, but give your vehicle for regular service checks. For example, contact parts need constant lubrication and such minute things add up to the losses. The engine, as a unit, needs proper supporting mechanism to function optimally. Oil changes, cables, coolants, all need to be factored in. Power loss in transmission from the engine to the power train should be achieved with as little loss as possible. As mentioned before, maintain optimum tyre pressure. It also adds up to the losses. Proper tyre pressure will reduce the drag and add to better utilization of power. Brake and accelerate gradually. Sudden surge of power or sudden deceleration will hit the fuel economy. Start braking gradually and bring the vehicle to halt slowly, during city driving. The same applies while starting as well, MotoGP or F1 kind of starts are better left for the racing circuits. Do not the ride the clutch. By the riding clutch, we mean using the gas pedal while the clutch is still depressed, or engaged. It eats up the clutch plate and drinks your fuel. Avoid traffic, start early. Bumper-to-bumper traffic and crawling in lower gears is sure to increase fuel consumption. Maintain proper speeds. Higher the RPM, more fuel needed to power the vehicle. Use the appropriate gears, and maintain the RPM within manageable levels. At higher RPMs, the engine is under a lot more stress. And more important, stick to permissible speed limits. Avoid air conditioner, especially when the ambience does not warrant it. Do not leave the car idling while in traffic signals.



There are many more things that one can do to extract the best fuel economy. Feel free to add your inputs in the comments section.

-sriram@newindianexpress.com

Also read: Will City Diesel be the Gamechanger for Honda?