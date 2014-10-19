Mercedes-Benz’s premium compact crossover SUV GLA 200 which was launched few weeks back, will be released in a new Avatar with AMG steroid injection, on coming 27th of October. The company made words regarding the performance spec version at the previous launch but didn’t announced any specific date. Well here it is, sharing the same engine as CLA 45 AMG, the GLA 45 AMG is a cracker to look and will be dynamic to drive as well. On the price perspective, it is expected be a tad higher than CLA.

The GLA 45 AMG gets very subtle changes on the outside that may not draw much attention at a glance, but once seen closely, it could be understood that something about this car is very extreme and surely it is. The front grill boast the Merc’s Tri-star on a single slat that flaunts a tiny AMG badge on the left wing. The front bumper is racier with a integrated silver spoiler that sits at the bottom of the lower lip. The sides too carry spoilers at the bottom and look radically good with two converging lines running towards the rear wheel haunches. The rear is the place where one can see the real difference with air scoops on the bumper and the race spec diffuser at the bottom housing the quad exhaust tips on both sides. Along with this, the GLA 45 badging is done on the left side of tail lid while the AMG badge could be seen on the opposite side of it. The roof is blacked out that adds a distinct look.

On the inside, that needed strength of AMG could be felt. The recaro-AMG bucket seats wrapped in premium leather upholstery are pleasing to eyes. The black leather gets energetic red elements in seams, dashboard and seat belts. Additionally, the interior features black and aluminium inserts on various panels and dash.

Under the bonnet is the new story that Mercedes is looking forward to write in current times taking more power from a small displacement engine. Its good to see how the manufacturer has slowly shifted towards small engines. Of course for the true AMG fan it would not be easier to swallow this fact as they have seen the iron fisted 6.2 litre naturally aspirated V-8 and then the 5.5 litre twin turbo V-8 . But this 2.0 litre inline 4 is in no mood to upset anybody with its performance as the turbocharged motor packs 355bhp of max power and an axle bending torque of 450Nm. Like CLA 45, it is mated to an AMG SpeedShift 7-speed DCT sport transmission. Moreover, drive modes could be switched between 3 settings namely: Manual, Sport and Controlled efficiency abbreviated as M, S and C respectively. The Merc’s 4matic all-wheel drive system come as a standard fitment.

It is quite expected that the car will do better than the CLA 45 as it is an compact SUV and Indians have a huge heart for them. And a car that packs so much power, it will surely attract buyers looking for power of a race car yet a stature of an SUV.