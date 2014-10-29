India's largest SUV maker Mahindra & Mahindra has launched an Adventure Edition of its rough off-roader, Thar. Only 30 of such units will be made available and that too at limited dealerships. Apart from the cosmetic changes, an additional Java Brown color with stylish body decals is on offer. The limited edition is only available in the top of the line CRDe Thar. Though there is no official wording on the price but the Thar Adventure Edition is expected to be around INR 7.37 lakh rising about INR 30,000 to INR 35,000 from the regular variants. As evident, this SUV has managed a special spot in the hearts of Indian off-roading enthusiasts. It has long been recognized for its rough and rugged dynamics over different terrains. Let's see what the new Adventure Edition has to offer.

From outside it looks catchy with a body wrap depicting 2-D map and compass done with golden color which glows brilliantly over the contrasting Java Brown. It features tail lamp protectors, head lamp protectors and chaff screen which not only adds to the functionality but looks good too. Furthermore, the wheel arches get more prominent and muscular cladding bolted to it which is ready to take on slushy passes.

The inside flaunt a new central console structure with additional storage space to keep your things in place while it gets new seat covers with orange piping and Adventure Edition badging stitched on the centre of the seat. To add to the convenience, new molded floor mats are also offered. Rest of the interiors remains same as in the current model.

Mechanically, it remains intact with the ever popular 2.5 litre CRDe mill that puts out a healthy 105bhp of max power while producing a peak torque of 247Nm. It has a ground clearance of 200mm and a approach and departure angle of 46 and 30 degree respectively. It sits on 5 spoke alloy wheels (which could have looked better in gun metal grey color) wrapped with Hankook off-road rubber.

Thar CRDe has managed to make a benchmark of its own. Moreover, it is more of a sophisticated machine chosen by a very niche consumer section. The vehicle is a perfect weapon for an adventure junkie and that too with the element of practicality unlike the various jeeps (Major, Commander) that Mahindra had made before Thar's launch. Mahindra which has constantly evolved its line-up every now and then and is following the same trail as always. The recently launched makeover of Scorpio has contributed to the hype in its sale. Additionally, the manufacturer recorded 4 percent growth in the month of September 2014, selling 44,911 units compared to 43,289 units in the same month of 2013.