Maruti is by far the largest car manufacturer in the country and therefore, one of the most successful automakers in India. The company has managed to fill in majority of the spots for the top five selling cars monthly and annually on a consistent basis. This shows that the company has got its strategy right and the appropriate formula to succeed. However, Maruti has not had the same luck when it comes to premium automobiles which basically comprises of cars that are priced above Rs.8 lacs. If you travel down the memory lane you will find that the company discontinued their premium car Kizashi while the currently available Grand Vitara is certainly struggling to get the desired boost in terms of sales.

Maruti has come up with new NEXA dealerships for the current financial year. The company has brought 100 dealerships out of which 2 are already functional and 30 will be up and running in the coming two weeks. However, Maruti is doing pretty well with their economically priced automobiles produced on mass scale and it would not make sense for them to go for something that has not returned favorable results. But the largest passenger car maker in India is set out to showcase its premium products in a brand new glittery package that will ooze a much more suaveness and elegance than before.

Maruti's premium vehicles like Grand Vitara were earlier available in the same showroom as Alto, WagonR and 800 which does bring down the overall theme of the more luxurious cars. Consumers want the feel of a luxury car when they enter into a showroom especially if they are planning to spend over Rs. 8 lacs and that is exactly what Maruti plans to deliver with NEXA showrooms.

It has been quite difficult for Maruti to push their premium vehicles but things might change with the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross that looks quite formidable in an already popular compact SUV market. The revival of the premium segment for the company may do wonders for the enhancement of the image of Maruti as the economical passenger car maker. Currently Maruti S-Cross would be the first vehicle to land a spot in the NEXA showroom while we may soon see the upcoming YRA hatchback among the list as well.

So what is it about the NEXA showroom that gives it that elegant appeal. The design of the showroom is very easy on the eyes with a black and white theme that always adds to the aesthetic value while features like a lounge area gives it that upmarket feel too. Maruti is leaving no stone unturned to keep the customers pleased bringing in top quality human resources as relationship manager from industries of hospitality and aviation.

Large display screens and iPods would be used for detailing products. The company will up the ante in terms of after sales service as well providing customers drop and pick up service. Maruti S-Cross is the flagship product for the company and that is why the company wants to give it the maximum chance to succeed and stand out from the crowd.