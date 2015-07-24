We have seen so many launches in the automobile world this season especially in the section of SUV and compact SUVs. To add more to the spree of these launches, Isuzu Motors India has released the automatic variant of its MU-7 SUV at Rs. 23.90 Lacs (Ex-Showroom, New Delhi). The addition of a new automatic gearbox is not the only new addition to the powerful SUV as it gets a lot of other features as well.

Isuzu MU-7 now gets a new three spoke steering wheel which looks quite premium with control mounted on top of the wheels. There is further a beautifully designed dashboard that uses the dual tone theme of Beige and Black that makes the entire ensemble very easy on the eyes. Further, we see that there is a glossy lacquer finished wooden trims that add more to the aesthetic appeal of the interior. The SUV also gets a new infotainment touchscreen from Kenwood 6015 BT that has the facility of built-in satellite navigation system that doubles up for reverse parking camera screen. To make the parking function even stronger, the vehicle also gets rear parking sensors. Finally, we do have the automatic transmission system that works in sync with the 3 litre Isuzu i-TEQ VGS Turbo Diesel engine.

There is no change otherwise as far as the engine of Isuzu MU-7 is concerned with the SUV running on the same inter cooled Isuzu VGS turbo diesel that has a displacement of 2999cc. Power generated by Isuzu MU-7 is 163PS at 3600rpm whereas the maximum torque throughput is 333Nm at 1600 to 3200rpm. The manual variant of the car would be able to carve away 360Nm torque at 1800 to 2800rpm.

Mr. Naohiro Yamaguchi, who is the Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India was present on the event of the launch and stated his happiness on the arrival of the new automatic variant of Isuzu MU-7. He thanked the customers for their encouraging response to the SUV for which he said that it represented a combination of style and substance. He said the Isuzu MU-7's strength is space, comfort and performance it delivers making it a popular choice among customers and the addition of the automatic variant would further add to its success. He ended by saying that with the addition of new features for the interior along with the automatic transmission system, SUV lovers would hopefully choose Isuzu MU-7 over other alternatives.

The biggest competitor for Isuzu MU-7 would be Toyota Fortuner that has been one of the top most SUVs in its class and can almost be dubbed as people's favourite. Toyota Fortuner already has an automatic variant that starts at a slightly higher price range than Isuzu MU-7 and features a 3 litre 16V D-4D Diesel engine that has a displacement of 2982cc. This engine in Fortuner gives away a power output of 168.9bhp at 3600rpm and a torque of 360Nm.

Isuzu MU7 is currently assembled via CKD kits at Hindustan Motors plant in Thiruvallur, near Chennai. The SUV is presently sold at the starting price tag of Rs. 21.5 lac while the top end variant can be purchased at Rs. 23.9 lac (ex-showroom, Delhi)