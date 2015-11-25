Mitsubishi Outlander facelift has been unveiled at the recently concluded Los Angeles Auto Show 2015. The car comes with minor tweaks on the inside as well as outside. The vehicle is doing a great job in the auto market globally and is the company’s best-selling CUV which now gets bolder exteriors due to its brand new “Dynamic Shield” front style concept.

The Outlander has been always a fun vehicle that gives reliability and value for money. He also said that 2016 model year will continue to do with the great family look that unifies the Mitsubishi CUV lineup. The car like its sibling Mitsubishi Pajero is scheduled to be launched in the Indian market next year.

Coming to the changes given to the vehicle, the car now gets restyled side mirror caps with LED turn indicators, auto dimming rear view mirror, wheel lip moldings and new 18-inch alloy wheels. On the rear profile, new Outlander Sports feature horizontal LED taillamps while the liftgate is raised by 1.5 inches to help the tall driver avoid noggins bumping during loading and unloading the goods. Other features outside the vehicle remain the same. The 2016 Outlander is the step forward from the older version, unlike other cars Honda CR-V or Mazda CX-5. It would occupy more space in the crossover segment once the new Hybrid model comes in the market next year.

On the inside, new Outlander Sport 2016 will get new and refreshed steering wheel, new panel design for the Air conditioning unit and seats getting different fabric upholstery with light grey option. Mitsubishi also flaunts a new and advanced 6.1 inch Display Audio unit along with the auto-dimming rear-view mirror and homelink function. Other features included in the Outlander Sports are rear privacy glass, soft-touch instrumental panel trim, keyless entry, one-touch up/down power windows, 60/40 split folding seats and reclining high-back seat, armrests and cup holders.

A total of 31 specific improvements have been made inside the cabin to improve NVH level. On the safety front, the car gets features like seven airbags, Active Stability Control, Hill-start assist and engine immobilizer. It is also equipped with anti-theft security alarm and tire pressure monitoring system. The vehicle is available in three new color patterns they are Diamond White Pearl, Cool Silver and Quartz Brown.

Under the bonnet, the Japanese selling model will get V6 3.0 litre SOHC unit that can produce power of 224 HP and torque of 291Nm, while the base model will be powered by inline 2.0 litre mill that can generate power of 145 bhp and peak torque of 196 N. While on the other hand, it’s another motor is big 2.4 litre that can churn out the power of 168 bhp and peak torque of 226 Nm. The company is offering the motor with the 5-speed manual gearbox and CVT (continuously variable transmission).

Mitsubishi recently in August unveiled its 2016 Pajero SUV that came with a lot of changes inside and out. The new Mitsubishi Pajero will be sold in over 90 countries across the world including India, which will be getting the updated version in the mid of 2016.