Renault Opens Pre-launch Bookings for Small Car Kwid

Renault India said it has started taking pre-launch bookings for its upcoming new model \'Kwid\'.

Published: 17th September 2015 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2015 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Carmaker Renault India said it has started taking pre-launch bookings for its upcoming new model 'Kwid'. The car, which the company claims to be the most fuel efficient petrol model in the country delivering a mileage of 25.17 kmpl, is expected to be launched in the next few weeks.

The company has commenced pre-launch bookings for its much-awaited global hatchback, Kwid, it said in a statement. "Renault Kwid... will be first launched in India and thereby reflects the importance of India in Renault's global expansion plans," carmaker's India Country CEO and Managing Director Sumit Sawhney said.

One of the most important parameters in the hatchback segment is the fuel efficiency and Renault Kwid is a clear winner in this regard, he added. Kwid is powered by all-new 0.8 litre engine delivering mileage of 25.17 kmpl, making it the country's most fuel efficient petrol car, the company said.

The car comes with various features including class leading ground clearance of 180 mm and a boot capacity of 300 litres with a seven-inch touchscreen Media Nav system and a digital instrument cluster.

The company, which sells various popular models like Duster and Lodgy, plans to grow its sales and service presence across the country to reach 280 outlets by next year, almost doubling its current reach.

