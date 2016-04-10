BEIJING: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will recall 36,415 faulty automobiles in China from July 1, a statement said on Sunday.



The recall, filed by the Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Trading (Shanghai) Co., involves Jaguar XJ and XF models produced between March 29, 2012, and October 6, 2015, Xinhua cited a General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine statement as saying.



The producer spray-painted lids of the idle gears of the engines, and this may lead to fractures of screw bolts and separation of idle gears and engines, according to the statement.



The company will replace the faulty components free of charge.