NEW DELHI: Automobile manufacturer Ford India on Thursday said it has launched the country's first compact utility vehicle (CUV) -- Ford Freestyle -- available in four variants across two fuel options.

According to Ford India, the Freestyle's petrol variant is priced from Rs 5.09 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh, whereas the diesel powered version's cost ranges between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 7.89 lakh.

The automobile manufacturer said that the new vehicle comes paired with a three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine which generates 96 PS of peak power and 120 Nm of torque.

"Consumers will continue to have a choice to opt for Ford's trusted 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that generates class-leading 100 PS peak power and 215 Nm of torque," the company said in a statement.

The company said that both engine types are paired with an all-new, five-speed manual transmission.

"The compact utility vehicle is yet another segment created by Ford and will complement our existing portfolio of capable SUVs like Ford EcoSport and Ford Endeavour," said Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India.