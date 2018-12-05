Home Auto

Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices from January 2019

Following Toyota, India's top automobile company announced the hike due to price rise in raw materials.

Published: 05th December 2018

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India logo. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Wednesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles across various models from next month to offset adverse impact of increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates.

The company, however, did not specify by how much the prices of its vehicles would increase. At present, the company is working out the range, a company official said.

"The cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

It further said, "Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2019.

" This price increase shall vary for different models, it added.

At present, Maruti Suzuki sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level Alto800 to the premium crossover S-Cross priced between Rs 2.53 lakh and Rs 11.45 lakh.

Yesterday, utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India Tuesday said it will hike prices of vehicles by up to Rs 1 lakh from January to offset increasing input and distribution costs.

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motors had announced that it would increase prices of vehicles across models by up to 4 per cent from January 1, 2019, to offset increasing manufacturing costs due to rupee depreciation.

