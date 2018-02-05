CHENNAI: Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd plans to sell around 2,00,000 units of its Bluetooth technology connected new scooter, TVS NTORQ 125cc, over the next 12 months, a senior company official said here on Monday.



"The 125cc scooter is priced at Rs 58,750 ex-showroom Delhi. The first year sales target is 2,00,000 units. The vehicle will be available across the country in a week's time. The model comes in four colour variants," K.N.Radhakrishnan, President & Chief Executive Officer, told reporters at the launch of the vehicle.



The new model is the country's first Bluetooth technology connected scooter that also offers navigation assistance, mobile phone connectivity, engine oil temperature display on the speedometer and other features.



Queried about the fuel efficiency, officials said it will be comparable to other 125cc scooters in the market.

