NEW DELHI: Pune-based automaker Bajaj Auto on Wednesday launched two bikes under the Discover brand.

The company expects the new bikes - Discover 110cc and Discover 125cc – to help it increase its market share in the executive segment.

Eric Vas, president (motorcycle business) at Bajaj Auto, said the company’s focus in the last two-and-a-half years was primarily on premium and entry-level segments where it has a combined market share of 31 per cent. “From this year onwards, we will pivot additional sources into the executive segment,” Vas said.

At present, the executive segment accounts for half the motorcycles market while the other half is taken by premium and entry-level segments.

The two bikes launched on Wednesday are Discover 110cc at Rs 50,496 and the Discover 125cc, which have two brake options priced at Rs 53,491 and Rs 56,314, respectively.

Owing to low sales and stiff competition, the company had earlier discontinued all the variants of the Discover series except one. Bajaj Auto is confident that many features in the bike and its youthful design with enhanced performance will help it crack the executive segment. The company plans to double its market share in the segment to 15 per cent by the same time next year.

The premium economy and executive segment bikes come with engine capacity of 110cc and 125cc, respectively. Hero MotoCorp’s models Splendor and HF Deluxe dominate the 100-110cc segment, while Honda Shine is the leader in the 125cc segment.