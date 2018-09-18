Home Auto

This is Audi's answer to Tesla's Model X

Tesla is one of the pioneers in commercialising the technology for casual users. Now, adding to the brigade is Audi which unveiled its first ever all-electric car called e-tron.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Audi's electric car, e-tron. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: The world is soon set to move to an all-electric, possibly autonomous, transportation. Until now, Tesla is one of the pioneers in commercialising the technology for casual users. Now, adding to the brigade is Audi which unveiled its first ever all-electric car called e-tron.

The Audi e-tron is a mid-sized SUV has been designed to retain the 'normal' for a car. Filip Brabec, Audi VP of product management, said that the company did not want to create a car that is edgy and quirky, Mashable reported.

Reservations for the Audi e-tron opened up on Monday night with a refundable deposit of USD 1,000. The base price of the electric SUV is USD 74,000 and go all the way up to USD 86,700.

Audi e-tron is capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds with a top speed of 124 mph. With fast charging, the car can reach 80 percent in about 30 minutes. Other features include virtual cockpit, wireless smartphone charger, and touch-screen controls.

