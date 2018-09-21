Mercedes launches new C-Class with BS-VI diesel engine

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched the updated version of new C-Class, one of its most popular executive saloons, with BS VI diesel engine. The fifth generation car is priced at Rs 40 lakh for C 220 d Prime, Rs 44.25 lakh for C 220 d Progressive and the top-end C 300 d AMG line comes with a price tag of Rs 48.50 lakh.

“We have changed some 6,500 components, more than half the components in an average C-Class sedan. Selling over 30,500 units since its inception in India, the C-Class has been one of the best-selling luxury sedans for the Indian market and remains a key contributor to our continued success,” said Michael Jopp, VP, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes, which is also India’s leading luxury carmaker with 40 per cent market share, recorded its best quarterly volume by selling 8,061 units in the January-March 2018 period and saw the best-ever fiscal by selling 16,236 units in FY18. The new C-Class is expected to keep the growth momentum for Mercedes.

While the carmaker is launching products that meet the new fuel emission norms ahead of its 2020 deadline, it does see a viable business case to launch electric vehicles (EV) in India due to lack of clear policy and incentives.

“We are also considering launch of EVs in India. But frankly, an electric policy would help. A policy that would outline the long-term perspective, framework and parameters under which we could sell,” he said.