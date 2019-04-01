Aston Martin DBX: Potent beast

PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

The marque’s first SUV is set to hit the market in 2020. As promised, it will drive like an Aston Martin yet possess the abilities that befit a luxury SUV. The DBX has been put through extensive testing including snowy roads, ice-handling courses, off-road courses and has also been evaluated for its towing ability. The extensive programme has been conducted to ensure that this luxury SUV from the British carmaker can deliver on all counts that are a clear reflection of its multi-purpose role.

The brand is rather bullish about the DBX for it takes the high-end sports car brand into a bold new direction—and we aren’t counting what 007 has done with some of them! While the manufacturer has been rather tight-lipped about the engine that will power the car, we have reason to believe that they will most likely go in for their V-12 unit that delivers 715 hp. After all, the vehicle will be going up against the Lamborghini Urus! To play in that league, it needs an engine that delivers more than the Urus’ 600 hp.

The Aston Martin DBX will be built at the company’s St Athan plant in Wales which happens to be the Lagonda facility. This will be the home to future electric cars from the brand, which also means that the DBX may be offered with an electric drivetrain in future.