Kitted with advance features

Praveen Raja By

Express News Service

This carmaker wants to improve on its value proposition. The safety features on the Captur include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and speed alert at 80 kmph and 120 kmph across all variants. In addition to that, the Renault Captur, available with both petrol and diesel engine options, has been certified to exceed frontal, lateral, and pedestrian safety norms.

The brand has also introduced a new variant, namely the Platine Edition that gets auto-sensing headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking camera with guidelines and auto fold ORVMs. The cabin boasts a premium feel thanks to the black and ivory treatment including the black leatherette seats that come with a 6-way adjuster.

As far as connectivity on board is concerned, the vehicle comes with voice recognition, a 17.64 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution module that gives you access to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The petrol version gets the 1.5-litre H4K unit that delivers 106 PS of power and 142 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.