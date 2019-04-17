Home Auto

Kitted with advance features

This carmaker wants to improve on its value proposition.

Published: 17th April 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Praveen Raja    
Express News Service

This carmaker wants to improve on its value proposition. The safety features on the Captur include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and speed alert at 80 kmph and 120 kmph across all variants. In addition to that, the Renault Captur, available with both petrol and diesel engine options, has been certified to exceed frontal, lateral, and pedestrian safety norms.

The brand has also introduced a new variant, namely the Platine Edition that gets auto-sensing headlamps, rain-sensing wipers,  rear parking camera with guidelines and auto fold ORVMs. The cabin boasts a premium feel thanks to the black and ivory treatment including the black leatherette seats that come with a 6-way adjuster. 

As far as connectivity on board is concerned, the vehicle comes with voice recognition, a 17.64 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution module that gives you access to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The petrol version gets the 1.5-litre H4K unit that delivers 106 PS of power and 142 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Captur Platine Edition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp