Home Auto

New Hyundai Venue

You can choose from three engines. The 1.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine delivers 120 PS of power and 174 NM of torque.

Published: 26th April 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Hyundai Venue.

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

‘India’s first connected SUV’ – the Hyundai Venue – touted to hit markets by May end, comes with an enormous feature list.

Bold style

The compact vehicle boasts a modern design mixed with quintessential SUV flair. You’ve got a bold grille up front with a 3D mesh-style motif, sleek LED DRLS, flanked wheel arches and stunning taillights. It also carries a sporty aura.

Class interior

The manufacturer has clearly spent a lot of time crafting the cabin of the car as the materials used are top notch and carry a nice premium feel. The rear seats are scooped out for a nice cocooned fit and the improved seating also gives you a decent boot space.

Connected and how!

One of the highlights with the new SUV is the sheer amount of connected features it offers – 33 to be exact. Out of these, 10 are India-specific features that improve safety as well as overall vehicle ownership and convenience. With a tamper-proof device in-built with an eSIM provided by Vodafone, Hyundai’s Blue Link system includes advanced features such as remote start/stop, remote air-conditioning control, vehicle immobilisation, vehicle tracking, SOS Alert, auto crash notification and push maps with real-time traffic updates.

Performance factor

You can choose from three engines. The 1.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine delivers 120 PS of power and 174 NM of torque. It’s 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission is quite the highlight for this segment of vehicle. The 1.2-litre petrol engine on offer delivers 83 PS of power and 117Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission for those who are price conscious. For those who love diesel vehicles, the carmaker is offering the Venue with a 1.4-litre unit that delivers 90PS of power and 224NM of torque. This is available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Venue is expected to fall in the Rs 8-12 lakh range.

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyundai Venue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp