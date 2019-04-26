New Hyundai Venue

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

‘India’s first connected SUV’ – the Hyundai Venue – touted to hit markets by May end, comes with an enormous feature list.

Bold style

The compact vehicle boasts a modern design mixed with quintessential SUV flair. You’ve got a bold grille up front with a 3D mesh-style motif, sleek LED DRLS, flanked wheel arches and stunning taillights. It also carries a sporty aura.

Class interior

The manufacturer has clearly spent a lot of time crafting the cabin of the car as the materials used are top notch and carry a nice premium feel. The rear seats are scooped out for a nice cocooned fit and the improved seating also gives you a decent boot space.

Connected and how!

One of the highlights with the new SUV is the sheer amount of connected features it offers – 33 to be exact. Out of these, 10 are India-specific features that improve safety as well as overall vehicle ownership and convenience. With a tamper-proof device in-built with an eSIM provided by Vodafone, Hyundai’s Blue Link system includes advanced features such as remote start/stop, remote air-conditioning control, vehicle immobilisation, vehicle tracking, SOS Alert, auto crash notification and push maps with real-time traffic updates.

Performance factor

You can choose from three engines. The 1.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine delivers 120 PS of power and 174 NM of torque. It’s 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission is quite the highlight for this segment of vehicle. The 1.2-litre petrol engine on offer delivers 83 PS of power and 117Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission for those who are price conscious. For those who love diesel vehicles, the carmaker is offering the Venue with a 1.4-litre unit that delivers 90PS of power and 224NM of torque. This is available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Venue is expected to fall in the Rs 8-12 lakh range.