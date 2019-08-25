Ducati Diavel can be described as 'myriad spirits'

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Ducati Diavel can best be described asan incredible motorcycle that combines the riding ethos of a super naked, superbike and cruiser all into one formidable package. Now on offer in its second generation guise, the bike is touted to offer an even more powerful riding experience than its previous avatar.

The new version features a prominent new tubular steel Trellis frame that has an aluminium swingarm anchored to it in order to give it excellent cornering ability while making it an easy-to-ride bike as well. The large 240mm wide, 17-inch rear wheel remains as a Diavel hallmark feature, however, the vehicle has been tweaked to ensure that it offers great handling dynamics and has excellent lean angles making it easier for the rider to take those fast corners.

In order to allow the two-wheeler to perform in the manner that it does, the manufacturer has kitted it out with an extraordinary electronics package. This includes the 6-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit that instantly detects the bike’s speed and acceleration which is relayed to many control devices to provide crucial tweaks for proper operation.

The package also features Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Power Launch (DPL) EVO and Cruise Control.

Having said that, the motorcycle also comes with multiple ride modes that allow the rider to change the set-up of the bike.

Powering the second generation model is the 1262cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine with variable cam timing which has been upgraded to optimize performance and comes equipped with a chain-type final transmission.

The twin-cylinder engine delivers 159 horsepower @ 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm peak torque @ 7,500 rpm which ensures that the machine offers a steady pulling power through the rev range and a robust ride.

The Ducati Diavel is priced at Rs 17,70,000 and the 1260S at Rs 19,25,000.