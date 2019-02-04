Vantage point

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Stepping into a new segment with the V-Class, Mercedes-Benz is looking at addressing the potential demand for those who enjoy travelling, yet would like it to be as luxurious as their high-end sedan. The vehicle delivers on that front and will be available in two variants, namely the long-wheelbase Exclusive edition and the extra-long-wheelbase Expression edition.

Made in Spain, the V-Class is sold in over 90 countries and boasts attention to detail, innovation and stands as a benchmark amongst luxury MPVs globally. While the design is simplistic, it still manages to carry that air of affluence. The ‘fit and finish’ is exactly what you would expect from a product that carries the three-point star on its grille. It is a massive vehicle that clearly has only one intention and that is to allow the occupants to travel in a spacious and luxurious cabin.

Key features of the van include a table package, various seat configuration options, nappa leather seats, a multi-function steering wheel, ambient lighting, reverse parking camera and park assist, electric sliding doors for easy ingress and egress and you also get a great onboard infotainment system and multiple ports to charge devices.

The seats in the rear are mounted on rails thus allowing you to change their orientation to have a conference-style seating, while the last row seats can be moved forward or removed with ease to allow for more loading space.

Powering the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a 2,143 cc diesel engine that is capable of delivering 163 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque. Despite its sheer size, the V-Class can go from 0-100 kmph in just 10.9 seconds! The tried-and-tested diesel engine is also known for its frugal nature and you can expect the V-Class to prove its mettle on that front while out on a nice long drive. The V-Class Expression has been priced at `68.40 lakh and the Exclusive trim is offered at Rs 81.90 lakh.