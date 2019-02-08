Amaze, Jazz, WR-V exclusive editions launched

By Express News Service

Honda Cars India on Thursday announced the introduction of exclusive editions of three of its models - the Amaze, Jazz and the WR-V.

The new editions are available in two colours: Radiant Red Metallic and Orchid White Pearl and are based on the top-end VX variant. While it’s available in both petrol and diesel variants of the Amaze and WR-V; it’s only the petrol version of the Jazz that gets this added edition. The prices of the exclusive editions has been kept at Rs 7.87-8.97 lakh (Amaze), Rs 9.35-10.48 lakh (WR-V) and Rs 9.23 lakh (Jazz), which is about Rs 13,000-19,000 more than their respective top variants.

In terms of updates, the Amaze Exclusive edition has black wheel-caps, unique seat covers, illuminated door sills, a sliding front armrest and console box, and a new logo. The exterior of the WR-V Exclusive edition gets a blackened rear spoiler with an LED light, unique body graphics and a new emblem, while the interior sports unique seat covers and illuminated door sills.

The Jazz CVT Exclusive is equipped with black alloy wheels, a tailgate spoiler, body graphics and a new emblem on the outside and new seat covers and illuminated door sills on the inside.

The new models are expected to increase sales for the Japanese carmaker which witnessed a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in sales to 18,261 units in January. The Amaze, despite witnessing a good demand last month, has been facing competition from segment best-seller Maruti Suzuki Dzire, while competition for WR-V comes from Tata Nexon and Vitara Brezza.

The company recently said that it plans to revamp its entire sales network to change the face and look of dealerships over the next three. The exercise will entail an investment of up to Rs 270 crore and will be done in collaboration with dealer partners. On the launch side, Honda will launch the all-new Civic in March.