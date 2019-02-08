Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo at Rs 3.73 crore

By Express News Service

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini on Thursday launched a new facelifted version of its popular model Huracan in India at a price of Rs 3.73 crore.

Dubbed as the Huracan Evo, the company claims that it can do a 0-100 km per hour sprint in 2.9 seconds and go from 0-200 km per hour in 9 seconds. The top speed of the Evo is touted as 323.5 km per hour, which is similar to that of the older model.

“Equipped with the finest and the purest, the Huracan EVO has already piqued the interest of Lamborghini owners in India. It is remarkably easy to drive, while delivering the most responsive, sensory and agile driving experience, in every environment,” said Matteo Ortenzi, chief executive officer at Automobili Lamborghini, Asia Pacific.

The supercar features a number of styling changes too, with better aerodynamics and a more powerful engine. The 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine puts out 640 hp of power (30 hp more than the outgoing model) and 600 Nm of torque. It also features new rear-wheel steering and a torque vectoring system working on four wheels.

The EVO also comes with Lamborghini’s new Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI): a central processing unit that controls every aspect of the car’s dynamic behaviour, fully integrating all of its dynamic systems and set-up to anticipate the next move and needs of the driver, “interpreting this into perfect driving dynamics”, the company says.

Design-wise, the car has got improved dynamics. The Huracan Evo gets a new front bumper, rear bumper, rear diffuser and new twin exhaust pipes that are positioned higher up, like the Huracan Performante. As for the interiors, the major highlight is the addition of an 8.4-inch capacitive touchscreen in the centre console. The company said that new model has already generated a buzz among the country’s luxury car buyers.