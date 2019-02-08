Home Auto

Tesla Model 3 deliveries in Europe delayed

While American electric carmaker Tesla has finally begun deliveries of its bread-and-butter variant — Model 3 —  in Europe, it is facing trouble in making them on time.

With reports stating that many customers were turned awar from its factory in Tilburg despite being invited to collect the vehicles, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Thursday to apologise.

“Sorry, many unexpected challenges with cars coming through Zeebrugge first time. Cars will start moving out in volume tomorrow,” he tweeted.

Tesla is expected to drive through around 3,000 Model 3 units through Belgium’s Zeebrugge port every week over the next few months to meet demand from its European buyers.

The carmaker had announced that the Model 3 would its mass-market offering at $35,000 with a full charge mileage of 200 miles. The Long-Range Battery version of the car is priced higher at $49,000 and can go 310 miles on a single charge. Tesla has received around 14,000 Model 3 orders from Europe in January.

