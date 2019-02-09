Honda launches CB300R motorcycle at RS 2.41 lakh, eyes premium mid-weight segment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eying to grab a market share in the fast-growing middleweight premium two-wheelers segment, Japanese auto major Honda (HMSI) on Friday launched CB300R motorcycle priced at Rs 2.41 lakh under its silver wing mark.

As part of its new global direction, Honda is adopting a new ‘Silver Wing’ brand approach for its mid-size and premium sports motorcycles. The company is also looking to come up with a new sales network to sell premium bikes.

“Customer expectations in the premium mid-weight segment are quite different from the mass segment products. So, under the global direction once we bring the models under similar (CB300R) DNA, we would like to take care of this business under this (Silver Wing) umbrella,” HMSI Senior Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, said.

The company has plans to bring similar products via CBU and CKD route as of now. HMSI said that once they create a serious volume base for these bikes in India, they will take steps towards localization.

When asked whether the company would put focus more on the premium segment, Guleria said that the company’s priority had always been the mass segment, but, going forward, it would have to take care of progress in the premium space.