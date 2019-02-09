Home Auto

Honda launches CB300R motorcycle at RS 2.41 lakh, eyes premium mid-weight segment

As part of its new global direction, Honda is adopting a new ‘Silver Wing’ brand approach for its mid-size and premium sports motorcycles.

Published: 09th February 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

CB300R

CB300R motorcycle

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eying to grab a market share in the fast-growing middleweight premium two-wheelers segment, Japanese auto major Honda (HMSI) on Friday launched CB300R motorcycle priced at Rs 2.41 lakh under its silver wing mark.

As part of its new global direction, Honda is adopting a new ‘Silver Wing’ brand approach for its mid-size and premium sports motorcycles. The company is also looking to come up with a new sales network to sell premium bikes.

“Customer expectations in the premium mid-weight segment are quite different from the mass segment products. So, under the global direction once we bring the models under similar (CB300R) DNA, we would like to take care of this business under this (Silver Wing) umbrella,” HMSI Senior Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, said.

The company has plans to bring similar products via CBU and CKD route as of now. HMSI said that once they create a serious volume base for these bikes in India, they will take steps towards localization.

When asked whether the company would put focus more on the premium segment, Guleria said that the company’s priority had always been the mass segment, but, going forward, it would have to take care of progress in the premium space.

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Honda HMSI CB300R CB300R motorcycle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp