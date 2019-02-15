Honda Civic bookings open, to be launched on March 7

By Express News Service

Honda Civic, one of Honda’s most popular cars globally, is all set to make its re-entry in the Indian car market. Honda Cars India has officially commenced the bookings of the new tenth generation Honda Civic for a token of Rs 31,000 starting February 15. The car is slated to be launched on March 7.

In its tenth generation, the Civic is likely to be priced between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 22 lakh. When launched, the sedan will take on names like the Toyota Corolla Altis, Skoda Octavia, and Hyundai Elantra in India.

The company claims that this new Civic is the “most dynamic, most technologically advanced and the most stylish Civic ever made”. Civic is Honda’s longest-running automotive nameplate with cumulative sales of 25 million units worldwide.

The India-spec 2019 Honda Civic will be offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The former variant gets the 1.8-litre iVTEC engine offering 139 bhp and 174 Nm of peak torque, while diesel model will come with a 1.6 i-DTEC oil burner from the Earth Dreams Technology series, which delivers 118 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

The petrol motor only comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission, while the oil burner is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

In terms of features, the new Civic will get LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The new Civic’s list of standard interior features includes an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, a smart key, dual-zone climate control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Honda Civic’s safety features include lane-keeping assist, six airbags, agile handling assist, ABS with EBD, hill-start assists, stability control, reverse camera, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts among others.