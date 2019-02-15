Triumph Motorcycles launches new Street Twin, Street Scrambler 

By Express News Service

Iconic British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles India on Thursday launched new Street Twin and the new Street Scrambler at Rs 7,45,000 and Rs 8,55,000 respectively. The company claims that the new bikes come with a whole new set of equipment, enhanced rider comfort and features which includes 18 per cent increase in maximum power to 65 PS.

“The new Street Twin and Street Scrambler are packed with enhanced performance, improved ergonomics and come with a wide array of customization options allowing owners to have a machine unique to their personality. Both these motorcycles are fun to ride and remain true to the Triumph DNA with motorcycling at its core,” Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India said.

He added that modern classics continue to be the most loved Triumph motorcycles in India and contribute to 55 per cent of total volume.

Launched in 2016, the new Street Twin is the most contemporary model in Triumph’s Bonneville line-up and has become the single biggest selling modern classic. The new Street Twin now comes with two riding modes — rain and road along with switchable traction control with a torque assist clutch.

On the other hand, the Street Scrambler comes with three riding modes — rain, road and off-road in addition to switchable ABS and traction control.

Commenting on Triumph journey in India so far, Farooq said, “It has been busy five years for us and we continue to be the fastest growing premium bike brand in the country.” The company claims to have market share of 16 per cent in the over 500 cc category”. The company, which currently has 16 dealerships across the country, now plans to open one more in Guwahati in the next few months.