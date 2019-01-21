MG Hector: A sturdy SUV with classic design elements 

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Drawing its name from the Trojan war hero, Prince Hector, this new SUV is set to compete against the likes of the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV 500 and to some extent even the Jeep Compass.

The MG Hector is touted to be a large SUV and is expected to be introduced with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The diesel variant will be sourced from Fiat — and incidentally is the same unit that performs in the Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier — however, MG is expected to run this 2.0-litre unit at a different state of tune.

We expect it to deliver close to 150 hp and are hopeful that it will be introduced with an automatic transmission as well.

Closer home

The manufacturer will produce the vehicle at their facility in Halol, Gujarat and are looking at achieving over 75 per cent localisation in order to be able to price the car rather aggressively in the market.

On that note, the brand intends on delivering the Hector with numerous segment-firsts in terms of advanced technologies as well as creature comfort, thus establishing a new benchmark amongst what to expect from SUVs in this category.

It is a sturdy SUV with classic design elements that give it a purposeful sporty look with a dash of premium appeal. The Hector does face stiff competition as more manufacturers are targeting this space with their products. Expected to be priced in the `16-20 lakh range.