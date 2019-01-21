The CLA Coupe: A complete package

By Express News Service

According to the German carmaker, this technologically advanced coupe is not just a stunning car but a vehicle that’s highly intelligent. It is a complete package that delivers in terms of performance, style, comfort and clever solutions.

Emotive form

The CLA four-door Coupe boasts a rather sensual design. The sleek lines, wide track, exposed wheel arches and GT-inspired rear-end give it a distinctive stance that looks elegant and sporty at the same time. Adding to its glamorous appeal is the stretched entry line above the windows and frameless doors that give this car its unmistakable silhouette. The car also comes with a low slung bonnet, narrow tail-pipes, flat headlamps, and a sharp-looking front end with a diamond radiator grille that is bound to turn heads.

High-tech cabin

The interiors of the new model have been arranged to highlight the high-tech and young nature of the automobile. The avant-garde design of the dashboard has resulted in a wing-shaped mainframe with no break in the lines. There is a free-standing widescreen display, a lower section to create a bit of visual separation, and you also get very sporty turbine-inspired air vents as well as ambient lighting options to enhance the appeal.

On the tech front, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience – MBUX Interior Assist is on offer in the CLA Coupe. With a simple ‘Hey Mercedes’ command, you can access a plethora of information which now recognises topical answers in a growing number of domains. It is an intuitive system that can be customised for more than one driver. You also get the ‘ENERGIZING’ comfort control system that enables a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer.

Upping the ante

The vehicle benefits from some of the latest driving assistance systems that we have seen only on the S-Class. This includes semi-autonomous driving in certain situations, Active Distance Assist, Active Emergency Stop, Active Lane Change Assist and Active Brake Assist. The car gets an improved camera and radar system for more efficient operation.

Right appeal

The CLA Coupe will be offered with a range of petrol and diesel engines that will be paired with manual or dual-clutch transmissions (DCT) and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. This includes a powerful 225 hp four-cylinder petrol motor that is paired with a 7-speed DCT. The CLA Coupe will debut in May this year and is expected to reach India by August.

