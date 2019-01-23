Home Auto

Nissan India launches ‘intelligent SUV’ Kicks priced at Rs 9.55L

The newest addition in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment will take on the likes of established players such as Hyundai Creta, Ford EcoSport and Renault Duster.

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:59 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to increase its focus on Indian four-wheeler market, Nissan India on Tuesday launched Kicks, its much-awaited ‘intelligent SUV’, with the price ranging from Rs 9.55 lakh to Rs 14.65 lakh. The newest addition in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment will take on the likes of established players such as Hyundai Creta, Ford EcoSport and Renault Duster.

“The new Nissan Kicks has generated a great amount of curiosity and excitement among customers… We are confident that with its progressive SUV design, advanced technology, as well as many best-in-class propositions, the new Nissan Kicks will stand out in this competitive SUV segment in India,” said Thomas Kuehl, president, Nissan India Operations.

Kicks comes in two petrol variants (XL and XV) and four diesel variants (XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium+). The company would provide three-year warranty, three-year 24/7 roadside assistance and three-year service and maintenance for no extra cost, with Kicks.

The Japanese auto major also said that it will launch its electric car ‘Leaf’ in India this year.

Nissan Intelligent SUV

