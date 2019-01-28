Home Auto

Renault-Nissan alliance workforce to be trained under National Skill Development Corporation

The alliance company aims to get 10 percent of employees trained in the first year.

Published: 28th January 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Nissan logo

Nissan. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Renault-Nissan alliance India has inked a pact with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train workforce at its Chennai plant for future technologies.

Through this partnership, NSDC will assist the Renault-Nissan workforce to develop competency standards in emerging automotive manufacturing technologies, Renault Nissan Alliance said in a statement. "Through our partnership with NSDC, which is a first for the Corporation, we will aim to get 10 percent of employees trained in the first year to be able to support the growth and expansion plans of the Alliance in India," Renault-Nissan Alliance India HR Director Jayakumar David said.

NSDC MD & CEO Manish Kumar said the automotive and auto component manufacturing industry has been growing steadily over the last few years. "Hence, we see tremendous potential to skill and up-skill the Indian youth and support the sectoral growth. We look forward to a successful collaboration with the Alliance in India to achieve the envisioned milestones," he added.

Renault Nissan alliance National Skill Development Corporation

