Revolt RV400: Stylish city premium commuter

Published: 09th July 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

RV 400

By Express News Service

The Revolt RV400 is destined to hit the market later this month.

It is an all-electric motorcycle that offers a 156km range on a single charge and has been designed to be a stylish city premium commuter.

In fact, the bike boasts of a sporty styling, which is reminiscent of the Super Soco and this includes the futuristic-looking headlight, a sculpted underbody and sharp rear end.

The motorcycle comes with an onboard 15-ampere socket that you can plug in at home. The battery is portable and can be charged in your office or apartment as well.

Tapping the app

The backbone of the manufacturer’s operations is their app which gives you access to their entire ecosystem and support functions.

This includes access to swapping and ordering a battery or a battery station locator. The app offers you the ability to set a geofence for your bike, and it also works as the ‘key’ to start your bike with a simple slide to the right on the inbuilt slider.

The Revolt app also provides you access to your bike’s location, battery status, user trip details and user history, ECU updates through OTA and also has an inbuilt payment gateway.

Another feature that the motorbike gets is the ‘sound’ feature. Being an EV, the model is as silent as they come.

However, you can set the ‘exhaust note’ of your choice through an inbuilt speaker.

The brand will be offering the bike with four sound choices as standard, but, it is an open platform and you will be able to download bike sounds or even create your own!

As for the price, Revolt is looking at going after the mass market with the RV400 and this would mean they would have to price it between Rs 75,000 – 80,000.

