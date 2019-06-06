Rolls-Royce Motor Cars unveils latest Wraith Eagle VIII

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars have unveiled their latest Collection Car. Named the Wraith Eagle VIII, the luxe vehicle was recently showcased at an event held in Italy, at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este (an event for highlighting classic and vintage cars).

As the story goes, in June 1919, the world’s first non-stop transatlantic flight successfully completed its journey—while being powered by twin 20.3-litre, 350 bhp Rolls-Royce Eagle VIII engines. Celebrating this feat on its 100-year anniversary is the reason behind the creation of the Wraith Eagle VIII.

Collector’s edition

Much like the Eagle VIII engines that powered the bi-plane, the Wraith Eagle VIII Collection car has been designed to be virtually indestructible. Engineered to perfection and a marvel to look at, this is truly a car for the connoisseur.

The car is finished in gunmetal and selby grey and separated by a brass feature line. The black grille vanes are a direct reference to the Rolls-Royce Eagle VIII engine that powered the aircraft and the wheels have a part polish to create the illusion of a shadow.

The cabin carries the selby grey and brass motif forward. There are brass accents that give the luxury car a touch of finesse and the car also comes with a brass plaque that has Winston Churchill’s quote embossed in it where he commended the pilots on their achievement.

Other elements include smoked Eucalyptus wood in metalised gold, a clock with a faint green glow at night to recount how the instrument panel lit up in the plane and the starlight headliner which comes with 1,183 starlight fibres to create a celestial arrangement within the car!

Only 50 Wraith Eagle VIII cars are being produced.