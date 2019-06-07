 Glanza debuts, Jaguar Land Rover rolls out new Discovery

By Express News Service

Thursday saw the launch of two highly awaited models in two of India’s automobile segments, with Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover rolling out the 2019 version of the Discovery SUV, while Japanese automaker Toyota launched the premium hatchback Glanza. The Glanza, which is a rebranded version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, which was launched in India on January 2019, has been tagged at an introductory price ranging from Rs 7.22 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh.

The company is offering the Glanza in only two variants, with the 1.2-litre petrol engine coming with automatic transmission options. The Glanza will be made at the Maruti Suzuki’s plant in Manesar. The only differentiating factor between the Toyota Glanza and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is the front grille design. Everything else will be similar to the Baleno facelift. Glanza, however, gets the LED projector headlamps with DRLs and two-tone alloy wheels.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) managing director Masakazu Yoshimura said, “in a dynamic market like India, it will be our constant endeavour to offer a range of options to our customers whose choices are governed by their mobility needs and expectations from the brand.”

JLR Discovery 2019

In the premium segment, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover launched the 2019 edition of its Land Rover Discovery SUV in India with price starting from Rs 75.18 lakh. It will be available in four variants powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The 2019 edition offers electrically reclining seats, intelligent seat fold, four-zone climate control, powered third-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and adaptive cruise control.

JLR India president and MD Rohit Suri said the model’s capability and versatility have now been enhanced with the high-powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price and this would enable the company to appeal to a wider customer base.