Home Auto

 Glanza debuts, Jaguar Land Rover rolls out new Discovery

The company is offering the Glanza in only two variants, with the 1.2 litre petrol engine coming with automatic transmission options.

Published: 07th June 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

(R-L) Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and N Raja, DMD, Toyota Kirloskar | Express

By Express News Service

Thursday saw the launch of two highly awaited models in two of India’s automobile segments, with Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover rolling out the 2019 version of the Discovery SUV, while Japanese automaker Toyota launched the premium hatchback Glanza. The Glanza, which is a rebranded version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, which was launched in India on January 2019, has been tagged at an introductory price ranging from Rs 7.22 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh.

The company is offering the Glanza in only two variants, with the 1.2-litre petrol engine coming with automatic transmission options. The Glanza will be made at the Maruti Suzuki’s plant in Manesar. The only differentiating factor between the Toyota Glanza and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is the front grille design. Everything else will be similar to the Baleno facelift. Glanza, however, gets the LED projector headlamps with DRLs and two-tone alloy wheels. 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) managing director Masakazu Yoshimura said, “in a dynamic market like India, it will be our constant endeavour to offer a range of options to our customers whose choices are governed by their mobility needs and expectations from the brand.”

JLR Discovery 2019

In the premium segment, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover launched the 2019 edition of its Land Rover Discovery SUV in India with price starting from Rs 75.18 lakh. It will be available in four variants powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The 2019 edition offers electrically reclining seats, intelligent seat fold, four-zone climate control, powered third-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and adaptive cruise control. 

JLR India president and MD Rohit Suri said the model’s capability and versatility have now been enhanced with the high-powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price and this would enable the company to appeal to a wider customer base.

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp