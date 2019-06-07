Home Auto

Slew of launches ahead as India aims to go fully electric

EV sales have, however, begun accelerating quickly with the government shifting policy in a greener direction and major automakers invest in churning out market-viable products as fast as they can. 

Is India ready for an all-electric future? While the country aims to replace all conventional vehicles with EVs by 2030, a host of challenges including a lack of charging stations, the cost and range of electric vehicles, among others, had initially slowed down the momentum of adoption. 

Japanese car-maker Suzuki, for instance, will launch its first EV in India by 2020 in partnership with Toyota. It has started test runs using a fleet of 50 EV prototype vehicles to develop safe and easy-to-use models suited for the climatic and traffic conditions here. The company will also commence production of lithium-ion batteries at its battery plant in Gujarat by 2020, a vital part of the EV supply chain. 

Korean carmaker Hyundai, meanwhile, is also set to launch a range of electric cars, with the fully electric SUV Kona set to be rolled out in July this year. After this, the company is reportedly betting on fuel-cell powered NEXO. Chinese motor company SAIC, which entered India in 2017, has also launched the hybrid MG Hector through its fully owned subsidiary MG Motors. 

Meanwhile, almost all the electric cars currently sold in the country by Tata Motors has found buyers among fleet operators and leasing companies. Having delivered 250 cars in phase I, the company is in the process of delivering the second phase of 4,800 Tigors to state-run Energy Efficiency Services (EESL). The company has also showcased an electric version of premium hatchback Altroz at Geneva Motor Show, which is expected to hit the market in two years. Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover has already confirmed that its E-Pace electric SUV will be coming to India in 2020.

It doesn’t end here.
Bullish on growth after the success of its electric mobility arm, Mahindra Electric, Mahindra & Mahindra has broken ground on a new EV powertrain plant in Chakan and is gearing up to launch its eKUV100 SUV in early 2020. The move to set up a new EV powertrain plant is indicative of the fact that M&M and Mahindra Electric are prepping for future demand.

In FY19, Mahindra Electric doubled its sales to 10,276 units, from 4,026 units in FY2018, as a result of focused efforts to sell its e2O model to fleet operators and electric three-wheelers to last-mile operators. The company has also begun supplying EVs to state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. “Last year we have more than doubled (sales). The growth rate will not be lower than what achieved last year. I don’t see it falling...,” said Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric.

