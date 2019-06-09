Home Auto

Porsche to recall over 42,000 cars

Porsche will replace the control unit of the air-conditioner blower free of charge when the recall formally begins on October 7.

Porsche

Porsche will recall more than 42,000 vehicles sold in the Chinese market. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

BEIJING: Porsche will recall more than 42,000 vehicles sold in the Chinese market due to potential fire risks, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Starting October 7, Porsche's China sales company will recall 42,070 imported Panamera models manufactured between November 1, 2010, and September 13, 2016, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), reported the news agency.

With faulty sealing in the air-conditioner blower control unit, water in the air may penetrate into the control unit, which may cause a short circuit. In extreme cases, it will lead to an outbreak of fire, the statement from the SAMR website showed.

Porsche's China sales company will start to check the vehicles on the recalling list from June 24, and add sealing strips and relays to those vehicles temporarily to lower the risk of a short circuit.

The company will replace the control unit of the air-conditioner blower free of charge when the recall formally begins on October 7.

