Hector: Quintessential soft-roader appeal 

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Hector is the first representative of Morris Garages, popularly known as MG, in India. It will go up against the likes of Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and the Jeep Compass. While it seems like an uphill task, the car comes with a list of features that could become a winning formula for it to get to a leading position in this segment — provided that the price is right!

Design

Hector doesn’t break any new ground, from a design perspective — it has that quintessential soft-roader appeal with edgy bits combined with smooth flowing lines. Of course, the highlight with the vehicle is the treatment to the front end that gets that rather neat looking grille flanked by sleek DRLs. The headlights are actually lower down the bumper and dashes of chrome add that bit of bling. The large panels make the wheels look smaller than they actually are, while the rear is dominated by the large taillights and a reflector that runs right across the centre. The rear diffuser could do with a bit more styling, but that is about our only grouse.

Engine Options

The manufacturer will be offering the Hector with 1.5 litre petrol and 2.0 litre diesel engines. The former delivers 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. There is a version that gets a micro-hybrid ISG which offers a torque boost and is rather fun to drive. The diesel variant uses a Fiat-sourced unit that also does duty in the Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier. It is tuned to what the former offers with 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of torque.

Comfort & Convenience

The model is a connected car and comes with an in-built e-Sim that offers you access to a plethora of features which include geofencing, vehicle status, driver analytics, vehicle locator, emergency call and 24x7 general assistance via the I-Call system. The company has done away with a lot of buttons on the centre console and replaced them with voice commands! There are over 110 commands that include volume control, window and sunroof operation as well as voice dialling.

Verdict

The MG Hector surprises you with its quality fit and finish. Add to that, the long list of features makes it an ideal product for our market and there is a generous amount of space on board for five adults and a ton of luggage as well. It seems that the brand has ticked all the right boxes with this car and the price will be the true differentiator that will determine its fate in the market.