Home Auto

Maruti Suzuki launches new Ignis at Rs 4.79 lakh

The refreshed Ignis also gets reverse parking sensors, a speed alert system and a passenger side seatbelt reminder as standard accessories.

Published: 01st March 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

India's  leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the updated version of its hatchback Ignis at a starting price of Rs 4.79 lakh, with prices going up all the way to 7.14 lakh for the top variant. The updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets more safety features and roof rails and the car is available in one engine and two gearbox options. The car will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa premium dealerships.

The refreshed Ignis also gets reverse parking sensors, a speed alert system and a passenger side seatbelt reminder as standard accessories. “Taking passenger safety to the next level, we have loaded Ignis with more safety features,” said R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL).

The Ignis will continued to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol unit (83PS and 113Nm) which is available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT, depending upon the variant. The updates have increased the prices of the Ignis, but not by much, and made it compliant with upcoming safety norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Nexa premium dealerships

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp