Maruti Suzuki launches new Ignis at Rs 4.79 lakh

By Express News Service

India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the updated version of its hatchback Ignis at a starting price of Rs 4.79 lakh, with prices going up all the way to 7.14 lakh for the top variant. The updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets more safety features and roof rails and the car is available in one engine and two gearbox options. The car will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa premium dealerships.

The refreshed Ignis also gets reverse parking sensors, a speed alert system and a passenger side seatbelt reminder as standard accessories. “Taking passenger safety to the next level, we have loaded Ignis with more safety features,” said R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL).

The Ignis will continued to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol unit (83PS and 113Nm) which is available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT, depending upon the variant. The updates have increased the prices of the Ignis, but not by much, and made it compliant with upcoming safety norms.