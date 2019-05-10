Home Auto

Hero to launch two new scooters

After launching three new premium motorcycles on May 1, Hero MotoCorp is set to launch all new scooter models on May 13.

Published: 10th May 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 01:08 PM

By Express News Service

After launching three new premium motorcycles on May 1, Hero MotoCorp is set to launch all new scooter models on May 13. The new scooters are expected to be the Maestro Edge 125 and Pleasure 110.
Hero Maestro Edge 125 will be the second offering from Hero MotoCorp in the 125 cc scooter segment, with the other option being Hero Destini 125. Initial reports claim that the scooter will get a host of new features and will have the same engine as the Destini 125. 

However, the company is expected to mount a new fuel-injection system to improve the performance and efficiency of the 2019 version of the Maestro Edge. The 2019 Hero Pleasure is expected to get a completely new design, along with a bigger and more powerful 110cc engine. Hero had recently launched new motorcycles — Hero XPulse 200, Hero XPulse 200T and Hero Xtreme 200S — priced between `94,000-1,05,000 (ex-showroom). 

