MG Hector to be unveiled next week

By Express News Service

British carmaker MG Motors is all set to unveil its first passenger vehicle — the Hector — in India on May 15, with the launch slated to take place in June.

Production of Hector has already begun in the company’s Gujarat plant and, once launched, it will be sold through 65 MG dealerships spread across 50 major cities. Hector will enter the market in direct competition with the likes of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, and Mahindra XUV500.

Touted as India’s first ‘Internet Car’, the Hector is equipped with several segment-leading connectivity features. The SUV is expected to be offered in 2 engine options: a 141bhp, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 171bhp, 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel.