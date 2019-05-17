Performance icon: Triumph Speed Twin

Vikram Gour By

The Triumph Speed Twin draws its heritage from the original 1938 marque, however, it has been resurrected in a classic avatar. It boasts modern bits and pieces that make it even more desirable than the original in many ways!

Strong presence

Powering this classic line up is a 1,200 cc high-power 8-valve parallel twin Bonneville engine. It has been developed from the Thruxton R’s unit, however, it comes with additional updates that include a new magnesium cam cover, a revised clutch assembly and new mass optimised engine covers. Having said that, this engine is lighter than the one on the Thruxton yet manages to offer a higher power output of 97 PS @ 6,750 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque @ 4,950 rpm.

Ride and handling

The new Speed Twin is touted to set a new standard in the handling department. According to the manufacturer, the bike offers a precise, agile and dynamic ride that is confidence inspiring. The vehicle boasts a new frame that plays a vital role in delivering these ride characteristics. Further adding to this, it also comes with high specification cartridge front forks with twin rear suspension units that have an adjustable spring pre-load. The bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, features twin Brembo 4-piston axial calipers on the front with twin discs and a 2-piston floating caliper with a single disc at the rear to offer you all the stopping power you need.

Form meets function

It comes with a ride-by-wire system with three selectable riding modes. These distinct modes, namely, Sport, Road and Rain, all come with individual throttle maps and traction control settings in order to enhance rider control under these conditions. The bike also comes with ABS as standard. Apart from being an all-out rider’s dream bike, Triumph has also tossed in a few modern-day knick-knacks to keep with the times. This includes a USB charging socket, stylish twin clocks with a digital menu that comes with a handlebar mounted scroll and an engine immobiliser that greatly enhances vehicle safety.

At the end of the day, the Triumph Speed Twin is one of the most stylish looking machines you can get your hands on in today’s premium motorcycle market. It has been crafted to perfection, carries that retro appeal with élan and packs quite a punch with that big engine on board. It is a bike you can’t go wrong with.