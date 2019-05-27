Fourth-gen BMW X5 is bound to set a new benchmark its category

By Express News Service

The fourth-gen BMW X5 takes the Sports Activity Game forward in the premium segment thanks to its commanding road presence brought about by its robust proportions. According to the carmaker, the new X5 is more luxurious, more functional and more spacious than any of its predecessors and it is bound to set a new benchmark its category.

The first thing that grabs your attention about the new vehicle is the large kidney grille up front. Flanked on either side by those iconic double headlights with BMW Laser Light Technology, you can’t mistake this SAV for anything else. The character lines accentuate its muscular stance and overall, it carries an athletic flair that is bound to excite the driving enthusiast.

The interior has been crafted to carry a comfortable-yet-functional atmosphere and it goes without saying that the materials used are of the highest quality. The fit and finish are exceptional and there is a generous amount of space on board for all the passengers.

Functional elements include a 40:20:40 split rear seat, a 650-litre boot capacity, a welcome light carpet and a panoramic glass roof. As far as features are concerned, it comes packed with innovative touches that include BMW Gesture Control, wireless charging, a Heads-up Display, 3D Navigation and a high-resolution instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch screen. You also get wireless Apple CarPlay.

BMW is offering this model with two engine options, both of which come with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The diesel variants are powered by a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder engine that delivers 265 hp and 620 Nm of torque, while the petrol variant gets a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder unit that delivers 340 hp and 450 Nm of torque.

The diesel variant can go from 0-100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds while the petrol version does the dash in 5.5 seconds. Both the petrol and diesel models benefit from BMW’s xDrive technology that includes their intelligent all-wheel-drive system.

You also get hill start assist, dynamic traction control, and automatic differential brakes as part of the package. The X5 gets an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission as standard.

The range starts at Rs 72.90 lakh and goes up to Rs 82.40 lakh.

