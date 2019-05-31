1,000 hp hybrid SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s fastest car ever

By Express News Service

Italian supercar-maker Ferrari has not come up with a plug-in hybrid car just for the sake of transitioning to a cleaner fuel technology. Instead, it has launched a vehicle - SF90 Stradale - that boasts a maximum power output of a 1,000 horsepower, can go from 0-100 km per hour in 2.5 seconds, 0-200 km per hour in barely 6.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 340 km per hour.

The model’s specifications, such a weight-to-power ratio of 1.57 kg per cv (a unit of power equivalent to 1 ps), and 390 kg of downforce at 250 km per hour not only put it at the top of its segment, but also means that a V8 is the top-of-the-range model for the first time the marque’s history.The V8 turbo engine is capable of delivering 780 ps, the highest power output of any 8-cylinder in Ferrari’s history, and can churn out 800 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The remaining 220 ps is delivered by three electric motors.

The SF90 Stradale is the first ever Ferrari to feature PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) architecture which sees the internal combustion engine integrated with three electric motors, two of which are independent and located on the front axle, with the third at the rear between the engine and the gearbox. These electric motors are powered by a relatively small (7.9 kilowatt hour) lithium-ion battery pack that makes the SF90 Stradale capable of travelling 25.7 km powered only by electric motors at speeds of up to 135 km per hour.

To cut the weight of the car, Ferrari has made numerous changes, with the company saying that although the extra 270 kg required to incorporate the hybrid system has been amply offset by the extra power delivery, in-depth research was still required to ensure that overall weight was kept to 1,570 kg, thus guaranteeing a record-breaking weight-to-power ratio of 1.57 kg per cv.

The company has also completely redesigned the chassis with a multi-material, including carbon fiber, and multi-technology approach to absorb extra stresses associated with the new power unit. Like the rest of the car, the SF90 Stradale’s interior is totally new. The SF90 Stradale also sees the debut of the new ignition key with full keyless technology which will gradually be introduced across the rest of the range.