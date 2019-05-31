BMW mulls feasibility of i3s launch in India

By Express News Service

Even as rival luxury carmakers are struggling to find new customers, BMW Group India has learnt how to crack the difficult Indian car market. In the past two years, the German carmaker seeks to make a bigger “impact” going forward, says Hans-Christian Baertels, president (act.), BMW Group India, in this chat with Arshad Khan. Excerpts:

BMW is the only luxury carmaker that has witnessed significant growth over the last two years. Why?

Our robust strategy, advance planning and incessant focus on customer service have contributed in building this exceptional momentum. BMW Group India delivered 11,105 cars (BMW + MINI) in 2018, registering a growth of 13 per cent compared to 2017. Continuing this momentum, BMW Group India registered the highest-ever Q1 sales in 2019. We will continue our unwavering focus on maximizing performance, bringing best-in-class products to the Indian market and exceeding expectations...

For this year, what will be your growth target?

Since entering the Indian market in 2007, BMW India has put more than 70,000 cars on Indian roads. However, luxury cars still form only 1-2 per cent of the total passenger vehicle segment in India. The future strategy for India includes new directions, methodologies and prioritisation to become the most desirable premium automotive brand.

Our Group Strategy Number ONE > NEXT provides us the mandate to define the vision for BMW,MINI and BMW Motorrad in India. And this strategy is clearly making an impact. We strongly believe that leading the growth of the segment is more important than anything else, even more important than just being a volume leader.

Which models are driving volumes in India?

The BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo have contributed strongly to the growth story. BMW also saw significant contribution coming from the locally-produced X range with introduction of the all-new BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe that created a novel segment in the luxury car market and generated new demand. The upcoming big launch that will stir the Indian luxury car industry will be the first-ever BMW X7. It is ready to hit the Indian market soon and will supersede everything you imagined about an SAV.

How is the two wheeler business doing? How many bikes will you launch this year?

BMW Motorrad has brought the world’s finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself... By selling 2,187 motorcycles in the first full year of operations, BMW Motorrad India successfully created an intense demand... We will also launch the much-awaited all-new BMW S 1000 RR later this year, which is one of the most popular motorcycles in the sport segment.

When are you planning to bring more EVs to India?

BMW has defined the future of electric mobility and sustainability in one letter: ‘i’. In 2015, BMW launched the future of mobility in India with the iconic BMW i8. The BMW Group is at present contemplating the market feasibility of bringing the all-new BMW i3s to India.