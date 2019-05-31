Home Auto

Bookings for MG Hector to begin from June 4 

MG Motor India has revealed that its first car — the MG Hector — will see bookings officially open from  June 4, 2019.

By Express News Service

MG Motor India has revealed that its first car — the MG Hector — will see bookings officially open from  June 4, 2019. Certain dealerships had already taken advantage of the interest for the model to offer unofficial bookings from earlier this month. June 4 will also see MG Motor India’s flagship outlet at New Delhi open its doors for the first time. 

According to the company, prospective buyers will be able book the SUV at 120 MG centres across 50 cities in India. Additionally, the SUV will also be available for booking on the carmaker’s India website, www.mgmotor.co.in, starting 12pm on the same day.

 MG had previously announced plans to widen its footprint in India, with 250 touch points planned to come up by September this year. Dealer despatches of the MG Hector SUV are also expected to begin soon. 

