LTFL launches loan scheme for 2-wheelers 

By Express News Service

L&T Finance Limited on Thursday launched ‘Sabse Khaas Loan’ to provide low-cost finance for two-wheelers. Under the plan, borrowers can choose from three different EMI tenures — 6, 12 and 18 months — with interest rates between 7.99 per cent and 8.99 per cent.The plan also promises to eliminate the need for hypothecation of vehicles to the financier. Currently, two-wheeler financiers transfer the title of the vehicle to the customer only when the entire loan amount is repaid.

“This leads to additional paperwork and puts a financial burden on the customer. The ‘Sabse Khaas Loan’ removes the financier’s charge on the vehicle, thereby saving time, effort and money of the customer,” the company said.

Algorithm-based credit decisioning, paperless on-boarding and fast turnarounds have been key differentiators for the company’s two-wheeler finance business, the statement said.