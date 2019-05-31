Motorcycle cos tap premium market

Arshad Khan By

Even a slowdown has not curtailed the enthusiasm of two-wheeler manufacturers for premium bikes. The last two months alone have seen a number of prominent bike-makers rolling out products in the 200 cc and above segment, which is one of the few automobile segments to have managed to register healthy sales growth last fiscal year.

Industry analysts say that it is important for manufactures to have offerings in the segment since it is expected to continue growing rapidly. Anupama Arora, vice president and sector head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said the 200 cc plus sub-segment accounted for approximately 6 per cent of total motorcycles sold in the country in financial year 2018-19 (FY19), up from around 3 per cent in FY14 registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6 per cent.

“Over the medium to long term, we expect the premiumisation to continue supported by upgrades from commuter segment bikes as well as many first time buyers preferring a premium motorcycles besides trend of multiple vehicle ownership (own a premium motorcycles in addition to car),” Arora said. ICRA expects the premium two-wheeler sub-segment to grow at a pace (8-11 per cent) faster than the industry in the medium to long term.

Recently, market leader Hero MotoCorp launched not one or two, but a trio of new motorcycles in the segment and has promised to roll out more. Hero, the large majority of whose sales comes from the entry level and commuter segments, aims to become a dominant force.

“We want to be either number one or very close to becoming number one. I think that is the spirit in which we are looking at in this segment,” the company’s head of sales and after sales Sanjay Bhan had said during the launch of the 200-cc X Pulse 200T priced at Rs 94,000, adventure bike X Pulse 200 tagged atRs 97,000 and Rs 1.05 lakh (with fuel injection), and the Xtreme 200S priced at Rs 98,500. Hero also aims to bring in new models ranging up to the 400-450 cc (middle weight) band to consolidate its position in the segment. To speed up its increasing premiumisation, Hero is also up scaling the look and feel of their showrooms.

Taking a cue from its competitors, Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle India also entered the premium motorcycle segment in the country recently with the launch of the Gixxer SF 250, priced at Rs 1,70,655 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the 150 cc Gixer SF, priced at Rs 1,09,870 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

SMI has said that it is exiting the commuter segment and will be focusing only on making motorcycles in the 150 cc plus range in India. “As part of our clear cut new product strategy, all our new motorcycle introductions will be greater than 150 cc displacement starting from Gixxer SF250 onwards… We are looking at a customer who is young and urban because in terms of network, 50 per cent of our 500 dealerships are in metro or tier 1 cities,” an SMI official had said.

The company is taking a leaf out of another Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) by selling its Gixxer SF 250 only at ‘Suzuki Premium’ outlets. Last month, HMSI had established a new retail chain for premium motorcycles called Honda BigWing. Some models sold in the premium chain are the Honda CB300R, Honda CB1000R, Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP, etc.

Besides these, other companies are also eyeing an increase in presence in the fast growing segment, taking on established players such as Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor. “The rising aspirations of the consumer complemented by growth in income and ease of finance availability augurs well for the growth of premium motorcycle sales. And thus, premium motorcycles are critical for two-wheeler OEMs portfolio,” Arora said.